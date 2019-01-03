Janesville is in desperate need of things for kids and teens to do. For a city of its size that also supports surrounding cities--Beloit, Milton, Edgerton, Brodhead, etc.--Janesville has a lot of restaurants but not much of anything else.
In addition to another movie theater, I think a trampoline park, laser tag and a bounce house (Monkey Joe's) are great suggestions to start with. It's frustrating when my property taxes have increased $400 in three years, yet I find myself having to go to Madison or Rockford for entertainment.
LISA HAYES
Janesville
