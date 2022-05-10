A letter to the editor headlined "City Leaders Should Make Roads More Bike-Friendly” appeared in The Gazette on April 29 (Page 5A)
They are trying.
At the end of 2021 the city of Janesville had 29.76 miles of shared-use path and 16.62 miles of on-street bike lanes.
Planned 2022 shared-use path additions include approximately 1 mile on the north side of Highway 14. Bike lane additions include approximately 1 mile on Kellogg Avenue and 5-foot-wide shoulders that will operate as bike lanes along 0.9 miles of Highway 14. Janesville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization did a feasibility study of bicycle infrastructure along the Milton Avenue corridor from Morse Street to the south.
City staff has planned for bike lanes on new projects and looked at ways to enhance existing roads to promote a bike-friendly road network, all based on available funds (key word being "available").
These efforts show in the Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists in December 2020.
Building a mile at a time is better than nothing at all; over time we’ve seen change.
If you want to make Janesville roads more bike-friendly, get involved. Join the Janesville Velo Club, the Rock Trail Coalition or the Ice Age Trail Alliance, which all have established dialogue with the city, county and state to address these issues.
State and federal elected officials control the money to fund shared-use paths and bike lanes. As you see, they might fund a mile or two at a time.