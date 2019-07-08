The recent retirement of Kandu Industries Executive Director Gary Bersell, as reported in The Gazette, caused me to reflect on what a great asset Kandu is to the Janesville community. Kandu provides employment for a segment of the disabled population that generally has been unable to find other employment. And for those that do find other jobs, it often provides supplemental work hours because many of the jobs in the general workforce for significantly disabled individuals are quite limited in weekly work hours. Further, it provides a safety net for those who lose their job in the general workforce. I personally know many of the individuals who work at Kandu, and I am amazed at their positive attitudes, camaraderie and the pride they take in their work. I am also appreciative of the local companies that contract with Kandu for work so that they can continue their mission. Janesville is fortunate to have Kandu as part of our community.

RICK WILSON

Janesville