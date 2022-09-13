As a longtime resident of Janesville, I have come to appreciate the incredible transformation that has happened over the years in our community from Festival Street to the Marvin Roth Pavilion, from the Farmers Market to Flannel Fest, to free concerts for all to enjoy and everything in between.

Like phoenix rising from the ashes, Janesville has come alive, and I am proud to say I live here.   Most recently though, I have been stopped in my tracks as I witness the beautiful unveiling of murals that grace the buildings where we work, live, and play and I am awe struck.

