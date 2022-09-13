As a longtime resident of Janesville, I have come to appreciate the incredible transformation that has happened over the years in our community from Festival Street to the Marvin Roth Pavilion, from the Farmers Market to Flannel Fest, to free concerts for all to enjoy and everything in between.
Like phoenix rising from the ashes, Janesville has come alive, and I am proud to say I live here. Most recently though, I have been stopped in my tracks as I witness the beautiful unveiling of murals that grace the buildings where we work, live, and play and I am awe struck.
Janesville is a living tapestry of beauty and resilience and a testament to many that we are stronger together and we are growing together. My recent favorite is the The murals are just one way in which we capture the true essence of what was, what is and what is yet to come.
If you have lived in Janesville for any length of time or are a new resident, you will never have to say, “There is nothing to do or see in Janesville,” because it simply is not true.
Did you know that in 2021 there were over 670 unique events in our community? I only learned that recently and I was not surprised.
There are so many businesses and community leaders who fly humbly under the radar that are making this place a community of choice and they are igniting others to follow suit. They are the unsung heroes of the story that is Janesville and I for one am grateful for them.
Thirty-nine years ago, when I moved here, I was content with the status quo of this city. I did not pay much attention to my surroundings, nor did I engage. Today, I see Janesville through a different lens, I appreciate all it has to offer, and I have a deep sense of gratitude for all who are making things happen.
Thank you Janesville! This has been my home for 39 years and will continue to be for many years to come!
JENNY TSCHUDY
Forward Janesville marketing, membership and events director