The May 24 letter to the editor (Page 5A) regarding the proliferation of convenience stores in Janesville reflects my feelings exactly.
We need grocery stores selling basic food and no more liquor outlets. Our county ranks very poorly in terms of health of its residents. Obesity and alcohol abuse and the related problems are a major factor. Janesville is the county seat and needs to take some responsibility. And more gas stations? Has anyone thought of how our vehicles will be fueled in the not-too-distant future? We do not need more convenience stores/gas stations!
EVELYN KEALEY
Janesville