The city of Janesville has been building a metropolitan area network since 2013 to interconnect all of our local government facilities.
This project has greatly enhanced our ability to use high bandwidth applications at our facilities. We partnered with several other government and private agencies to enhance our respective service levels. At this point in time, the Janesville School District, county of Rock, UW-Rock County, UW-Madison, Hedberg Public Library and WIN Technologies utilize our fiber services.
The initial cost of the fiber installation is significant, but we have found that we recover our cost by eliminating the need for leased lines. These leased lines do not provide enough bandwidth for many of the city’s business applications. Our return on investment is generally between five and seven years, depending on the complexity of the fiber path.
We are positioning the city to eventually join a community area network, allowing partners throughout Rock County to share communications and services. The citizens of Janesville can be justifiably proud that your city council has the foresight to recognize the value of this investment.
As the fiber network is completed over the next several years, there will be increased opportunity for shared services supporting mutual interests such as the recently approved functional merger of Janesville and Milton fire departments.
GORDON LACHANCE
Janesville city IT manager