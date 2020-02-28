Janesville residents need to be aware of a dangerous trend in our city. You are being sold defective vehicles that are either not equipped with turn signals or that have turn signals that simply do not work at all. Perhaps on occasion you may hear that reassuring little click-click-click as you make a right or left hand turn. But I would be willing to bet that you never hear that sound when changing lanes.
There is a fairly simple way to see if your vehicle actually has this defect. Have a friends stand in front of your car while the engine is running and, hopefully, not in gear. Push your turn signal lever up or down (Hint: It is that gizmo that sticks out of the left side of the steering column), and ask your friend to report. He will probably say something like “working, not working, working, not working,” which oddly enough means that it actually is. In that case, you are good to go and can attempt this while driving.
Perhaps the next time you take your car in for service, you might want to ask the mechanic what that funny little round dial with the numbers on it is meant to do. I believe that it might somehow be connected to that thingy on the floor (technical term is the “go fast pedal”), but you might want to check just in case.
Best wishes to all of you for safe driving.
THELMA WILCOX
Janesville