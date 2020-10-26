We have a problem with leadership at City Hall.
Last Thursday's budget session featured an abundance of diversion and dancing around the issues. The result was a big budget yawn and a successful diversion from dealing with the real problem.
Diagnosis, a lack of leadership from the Council President buying, hook, line, and sinker, a message from the city manager to leave his budget alone. The obvious loser this time is anyone with a disability who tries to access city facilities.
According to this paper, instead of taking the issue head-on, the president proposes a listening session and a crowd sourced community campaign to avoid dealing with the obvious. The chief building official could spend less than a day and a few sheets of paper to document obvious deficiencies and failures to comply with the ADA, thus saving the $25,000 "consultant study" intended to alert you to the obvious. We could then get on with the remedial action desperately needed.
New definition of leadership: Talk it to death and hope the public forgets the original issue. Sounds too much like the Madison we know, only Janesville style. We need real leaders to address real problems. This was painfully missing at the last city budget session.
RICH GRUBER
Janesville