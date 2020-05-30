As of May 28, 74.8% of Janesville households had responded to the 2020 U.S. Census. This is fantastic! It’s well above the national average of 60.3%. But we’re not done yet. The other 25% of households still need to fill out their census forms.
Our current situation highlights how important it is for everyone to complete their census questionnaire. Census data is used for planning and funding hospitals, health clinics, emergency services and emergency preparedness. It is used by businesses to adjust business plans in a changing economy. This data is vital to help our country weather a pandemic successfully.
The 2020 Census will also be used to distribute over $675 billion in federal funds for Medicaid, school lunches, Section 8 housing vouchers, roads, mass transit and many other programs. Census data determines how much of that money each community receives. Janesville needs this money to serve our community, so we need to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.
Census workers are dropping off census forms to households that use PO boxes for mail and don’t generally receive mail at their home. You can also respond online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. We need everyone to respond, even those who do not have a permanent address.
If you have not responded to the 2020 Census yet, please do it now. The 10 minutes you spend today will impact the next 10 years. Our community is counting on you to be counted.
MARY BUELOW
Janesville