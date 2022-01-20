The media consistently refers to the Jan. 6, 2021, event in Washington as an insurrection. Ron Johnson said it was a "peaceful protest" which is concrete evidence he is off his rocker.
A coup d'état is the "violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group." What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was a failed coup d'état.
Trump tried to force Vice President Mike Pence to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, saying that Pence had the power to unilaterally throw out electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Fortunately Pence, in a rare moment of courage, said he would instead follow our Constitution.
We now know that 10 Wisconsin Republicans assembled on Dec. 14, 2020, in our state Capitol and falsely certified that Donald Trump had won the state’s electoral votes. This same act of sedition occurred in six other states.
We know that Trump pressured Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” enough votes to overturn the results in that state. All these happenings are acts of sedition, defined as two or more people who conspire to overthrow the U.S. government. Sedition is punishable by a fine and up to 20 years in prison. The Jan. 6 House Select Committee has enough evidence to act. Laws have been broken and people should go to prison. Otherwise, we are no better than third-world countries that overturn the will of the people with a coup d'état. The democracies of the world are watching.