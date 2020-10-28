I am Michele Jacobs, and I am asking for your vote to allow me to continue my 15 years of public service as Walworth County Register of Deeds.
With 15 years of public service comes an understanding of how important accurate, secure record keeping is for you. I have been a keeper of Walworth County records my entire career, and I will continue to maintain the records of the register of deeds office with accuracy and care. My work performance is recognized by endorsements from many of Walworth County’s elected officials. My integrity, work history and dedication will allow me to fulfill the administrative duties required as register of deeds.
My passion for public service will allow me to effectively and respectfully serve you, the citizens of Walworth County. Throughout this campaign, I have participated in events across Walworth County, and I have attended many city council and town board meetings. It has been important to me that I meet the people I will be serving as register of deeds and that I help support our communities. I have many years left in my career and I will continue to spend that time serving and supporting the citizens of Walworth County.
Vote for me, Michele Jacobs, as your register of deeds with confidence that I am not just doing a job. I am representing and serving our communities.
MICHELE JACOBS
Elkhorn