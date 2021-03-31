I have had the pleasure of knowing Michael Jackson for 18 years. he was my pastor, my mentor and now a close friend. I attended New Life Assembly of God and saw firsthand how he worked with people to get things done. New Life's Day of Compassion and Freedom Fest were his ideas and were big projects. They were both very successful thanks to his leadership.
He has a real heart for things that matter in our lives and always gave wise counsel. His knowledge of budgets and his setting of priorities led our large church to pay off its debt early, and even with Freedom Fest we were were always in the black.
I have watched him interact with community leaders over a variety of concerns in Janesville over the years. I have known his research and knowledge of each subject to be complete and advice from him to be right on. He has a passion for helping the homeless, affordable housing and many other problems that Janesville is now facing.
He would be a real asset to the city council, and if I could vote for him, I would. I encourage the residents of Janesville to do so.
JOHN KASTOR
Janesville