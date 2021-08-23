Most people would never feed their child something that was not approved by the Food & Drug Administration, yet there is a coordinated push to inject the unapproved and untested COVID-19 vaccines into their bodies.
Any long-term harmful effects are completely unknown. Masks are also not FDA approved for children. There are no long-term studies to show what harmful effects they might have on them physically and emotionally. All these mandates are instilling fear into them on a daily basis.
If you want to put your trust in a mask and a vaccine, that is your choice, but please do not force your beliefs on me and my children. I do not put my faith in those things; I put my faith in God. My family not wearing a mask or taking the vaccine should make no difference to you.
Those who have made this choice should not be discriminated against, either. Children should not be sent home from school because they are unvaccinated. Currently, school districts have a policy that if you are a close contact of a person who tested positive, the vaccinated can stay in school while the unvaccinated have to go home. This is discrimination based on a medical choice. We need to stand united against these mask mandates and pushing untested vaccines on children. It should be a choice. Stand up, America!