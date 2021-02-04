It’s time to do away with the two-party system.
During both of his presidential campaigns, Trump claimed that the election process is rigged. That is one of the few things he has said with which I agree.
Through gerrymandering and the Electoral College, the Republican and Democratic parties have been able to control any serious challenges to their control of the political system. Although Trump lost by 7 million votes after four years of holding campaign rallies every month, and the Republicans taking steps they felt assured that he would not lose the election, (i.e. reducing polling places, attempting to disqualify potential voters, challenging absentee voting), Republicans chose, without verified evidence, to attempt to overturn the election results by claiming “voter fraud."
The two major parties have become increasingly polarized, causing a larger and larger number of citizens to feel ignored and alienated. Everyone that I know holds both conservative and progressive views depending on how a particular issue affects their sensibilities. Neither of the current parties reflects this dichotomy and moreover tends to be deserting them. There are established alternative parties that have more centrist views, (i.e., Libertarian, Green, American Independent), however, they are largely ignored or pushed aside by the entrenched parties and their closely aligned news media outlets.
Eliminate gerrymandering. Remove the party affiliation of candidates from ballots. Allot electoral votes according to percentages of votes cast. These changes would offer voters a better opportunity to be represented by candidates that more closely reflect their views.
ELMER SCOTT
Janesville