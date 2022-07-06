It's become the same-old, same-old...a mass shooting, followed by shock, horror, and mass sympathy; newspaper articles and other media input suggesting remedies; and, finally, congressional inaction, in large part due to the stranglehold the Second Amendment and extremist members of the NRA seem to have on a majority of Republicans.
This is crazy! We praise and vaunt our freedoms, and now, "freedom to kill" occurs unabated.
Proposals to do something are frequently flogged off to the states...raise the age at which one can buy a gun from 18 to 21 and increase background checks of mental health via red flag law, for example. These may help but they come little or late. Stronger remedies are needed.
For example: What about the vaunted Second Amendment? "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." What militia? The Oath Keepers and The Proud Boys?! Amend or toss the Second Amendment; in 1791, we did not have police departments.
Then there are assault weapons like the AR-15 and high capacity magazines. They were banned in 1994 but such restrictions were allowed to die 10 years later.
We are the only so-called advanced country in the world that has sustained a plethora of mass shootings. Frequently, the victims have been children. Enough already! Guns can be more strictly regulated without banning them. And politicians who won't act should be voted out!