Jean-Jacques Rousseau once said, "Man is basically good; it is society that is bad."
Most people would say our government is bad. Well, what's the common denominator? Us.
Sorry, it is. You can't have it both ways where an entity made up of people who are bad but yet the rest of us are good. If we want to take our country back, we will have to get back to morals found outside ourselves. Period.
I don't want to hear there's nothing you can do or that it's over, either. Nonsense! It's going to take some work. I work five or six days a week. I hate the thought of adding more work. But that's what we will have to do. At the ground level.
If you hate how the government is run, then run for office yourself—or at least support someone you can agree with. And I don't mean just by saying "I like this guy/gal." I mean by money, by volunteering, with phone calls, door to door and through word of mouth. Do your research on candidates.
Not all our forefathers were Christians, but they believed in Christian principles. We need that back in schools, colleges, workplaces—everywhere. It's up to you. It's up to me. It ain't easy and it isn't fun. But it has to be done.
ANDY MUESKE
Janesville