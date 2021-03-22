We are all tired of the restrictions we have endured over the past year or so.
We miss the freedom we had prepandemic. With the days getting longer and warmer, we are eager to get back to the way things were before.
One of the most significant issues we endured during this time was the lack of socialization—from those who lost their jobs or are working from home, teachers and students not able to learn in the traditional way, parents taking on additional burdens of home schooling or arranging for child care. People were not able to visit loved ones hospitalized or in nursing homes. Everyone was affected in some way or many ways.
Because of travel restrictions, my son who lives in Australia has not been able to come home to visit. Twice his trips have been cancelled, and I don't know when I will see him again. Australia, like many other countries, has not received much vaccine. Even if he was allowed to fly back, he would have to stay here for three months and quarantine in his house two weeks after he got back home. His small business would not survive the long absence.
Well folks, it's not over yet. The president has promised all Americans who want the vaccination will be eligible by May 1. One more reason to be thankful we live in America. So "quit yer bitchin," get the shots and mask up!
DIANA KJENDLE
Janesville