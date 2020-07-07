I am writing to encourage people to vote for Lisa Tollefson for Rock County Clerk.
I have been a chief inspector for the city of Janesville at the polls on Election Day for many years. I have worked with Lisa on regular and recall and recount elections. She handles everything flawlessly.
I have also watched her in action at county board meetings when I served on the board. She is very courteous and professional and proficient.
I am of the opinion that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." I am writing to assure you that it is not broke.
Please vote for Lisa Tollefson for Rock County Clerk.
CRAIG GRAMKE
Janesville