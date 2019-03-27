I don’t believe that we should elect lawbreakers to our town board.

Of the many campaign signs popping up around our area, I have only seen one campaign sign for incumbent Jim Weiss, incumbent Tim Rasch and Rose Miller that was NOT in the road right of way. This is explained to the candidates when papers for running are obtained. Signs must be posted on private property and not road right of way. Apparently, experience is not the key to a good town official. Yes, the signs are more visible if they are in the right of way, but it is against the law. Are these people, who cannot follow a simple law like this, who you want in positions of authority?

THOMAS LEITH

Town of Linn