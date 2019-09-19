For the many older folks who are having a substantial difficulty understanding the lyrics sung by a majority of today’s celebrity vocalists and attribute it to hearing loss, here’s a suggestion: The next time you tune in to a CMA Awards show, for instance, and can’t hear what is being sung—no matter the volume—consider a possibility compared to five decades ago. Is it the instrumental “backup” that is drowning out the vocals or are the singers not articulating the lyrics to make clear each word sung?

If no, at the same volume, tune in to music sung by celebrities of the 1940s and ask yourself the same question. Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland would be great examples of the same generation.

Now, is it your hearing or today’s versions of “pop” music?

Good news! The problem may not be your hearing!

G. FRED GOODSIR

Janesville