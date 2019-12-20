The redevelopment of Ruger Avenue from Wright Road to Highway 14 turned out really great. However, when it gets dark out and you stop at the four-way stop of Ruger Avenue and Wright Road, it’s hard to see at the intersection. It’s a shame no lighting was put there. You have Grainger, SSI, Blain’s Supply and other businesses that use this intersection, so there is a lot of traffic. There’s also a sidewalk on one side of the street, so people will not be seen well. Maybe the city should look into putting lighting at this intersection.

BETTY SHACKELFORD

Janesville