If you have a chance, please watch the television series called "Antarctica," available on demand from the Discovery Channel.
Most of us are very aware of climate change and the dangers it presents future generations, but fewer are aware of a 1961 treaty that expires in 2041, just 19 years from now, that truly threatens our world’s future.
In 1961, the Treaty of Antarctica was created. Today, 50 nations including the U.S., have agreed that no "exploitation" will occur in Antarctica. For the past 60 years Antarctica has been protected and remains a pristine continent. It has no countries, no residents, no government, no pollution, no environmental hazards. It hosts select scientists and other visitors, who are approved by a global organization.
Antarctica provides an abundance of natural support for Mother Earth’s climate, water and oceanic ecosystems. Allowing Antarctica to be exploited, changed or harmed in any manner could become the worst form of climate change, and the most urgent existential threat to Mother Earth, the world might face.
Don’t let that happen. If you truly fear climate change, please tell our elected officials to extend the Antarctica Treaty and never let it expire or become extinct. Demand the world continue to protect the continent of Antarctica, and our Mother Earth.