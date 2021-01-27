The state Legislature is at it again.
They whine that nothing is getting done with COVID-19, and what is their solution? They take the mask mandate to court.
How is this helping anything? Who pays for all this petty bickering? It's us taxpayers.
Instead of challenging the only official order trying to help, what, if anything, are your solutions? This whole thing is childish and moronic, and we pay for it.
What in the hell is wrong with you legislators? If you all spent one-tenth as much time and resources trying to fix the problem as you do bickering, we would probably have a handle on this. Wisconsin is in the bottom tier of vaccinations, and fighting the mask mandate is your top priority. Just pathetic.
PATRICK HART
Edgerton