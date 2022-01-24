With 7% inflation, the term “transitory inflation” has now been dropped. The uncontrolled deficit spending by Democrats and an accommodating Federal Reserve has delivered to you the experience of the financial pain of inflation.
Many Democratic politicians are quick to spin yarns about inflation being caused by price gouging, supply chain issues, COVID-19, evil business and other irrelevant causes to shift blame from their reckless, wasteful spending decisions. The base for inflation started with the $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill. Subsequently, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” $2 trillion proposal would only worsen inflation.
Reducing the risk of continued inflation is the sane opposition to this spending by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Wisconsin's own Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman said inflation is always a monetary problem created by the government. It is caused by deficits and the old-fashioned term of “printing press money.” The Democratic Party is giving you the deficits, and the Federal Reserve is accommodating by printing the money.
As Ronald Reagan described inflation, “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.” The next step in continued inflation is that we have the worse, painful financial harm of stagflation, which is when inflation continues and no economic growth or a recession develops. We last experienced this when Jimmy Carter was president. Even though inflation is harmful to you now, enjoy it, because stagflation is going to really hurt.