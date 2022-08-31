Thank you to all of the legislators who voted for the Inflation Reduction Act.
Thank you for supporting the build-out of energy sources (wind, solar) and the technology needed to capture, store, and distribute the energy generated. You are supporting cleaner air for millions of Americans.
Thank you for supporting the roll-out of electric vehicles. You are addressing a key component of the tons of carbon dioxide emissions pouring into the atmosphere and warming our earth.
Thank you for credits to upgrade our homes, through electric cookwares, heat pumps, and home solar. You are directly improving home air quality and reducing the risk of asthma and COPD flares in our young and older populations.
Thank you for addressing methane pollution in this Act. Methane has reportedly up to 20 times the warming effects of carbon dioxide.
Thank you for providing support for environmental conservation, regenerative agriculture practices, and drought resiliency. You are preserving our natural spaces for generations to come, and in turn the joy that connecting with nature can bring.
The IRA is not perfect, and in some cases it is only baby-steps in the right direction. For those of us fighting for a cleaner and brighter tomorrow - from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking action.