My name is Jordan Thompson and I am a Craig High School student in the Elevate program. Elevate is a capstone business program where students work with mentors and real world businesses on an assigned project. The business I am working with this semester is Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex, also known as FISC.
Since 2017, FISC has been working on turning the idea of a new sports and conference center into reality. Working with FISC has shown me how much they have done for this project and how much this project is going to do for the Rock County area. I believe that this sports and conference center will help bring a lot of attention to Rock County and really benefit the community in so many ways; bringing in lots of money, opportunities, people, and even the revitalization of the Janesville Mall that hasn’t been attractive to my age group for a long time.
The Janesville mall is going to benefit immensely from the Center because once this is put in place, many other businesses are going to want to fill the vacant areas of the mall. The Ccenter is going to be built within the next few years and I am very excited to see the benefits it will bring to my hometown.
I strongly encourage the city council and the community of Rock County to unanimously support this project because it is going to be immensely beneficial to our Rock County.