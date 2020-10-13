I have known and worked with both candidates for the 44th Assembly District. It is with that knowledge that I support Sue Conley as the most experienced and competent to serve as our representative.
Health care is often mentioned as a priority for candidates and their constituents. Mr. Severson mentions in his literature that he wants good, affordable health care but has given no hint or mention as to what that plan might be.
Republicans, as a party, want to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. The ACA is now covering approximately 21 million Americans, and it has been the backup coverage for many who have lost employer-based insurance during the pandemic.
Sue understands the importance of Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin. It allows Wisconsin to cover more people with less cost to the state. She also understands the importance of public health and the importance of funding it. She also believes in heeding the advice and protocols of public health officials’ expertise
Another attribute of Sue Conley is her extensive knowledge of Janesville and of the subset of communities that make our community vibrant. The list of community involvement is too vast for this letter and has been acknowledged by many others.
I know that often in government, partisan politics can be a deciding factor when elected officials take a vote, but it will not be the deciding factor if someone knows and is vested in their community. Sue Conley knows our community and is vested in the outcomes for all its citizens.
DEBRA KOLSTE
Janesville