This is the season of Thanksgiving.
It is a time when we count our blessings and remember to thank those people who have benefited our lives.
It is fitting, then, during American Education Week, Nov. 16-20, that we take a moment to express our gratitude for the teachers.
This year has been especially difficult for teachers at all levels from preschool through college. Yet they have persevered. When the pandemic closed schools in March, they had to adjust to online instruction literally overnight without any formal preparation. And when the schools reopened in the fall, they were confronted with adjusting to a very different environment.
And through all of the changes and, at times, chaos, they have continued to focus on their students. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the teachers whether they are pre-K, elementary, middle school, high school, technical school or university.
They are helping to keep our community's boat afloat during a very strange time.
COLLEEN NEUMANN
Janesville