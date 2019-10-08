Denial, exclusion and demonizing people are everywhere. There are climate change deniers, Holocaust deniers and people who believe the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre never occurred. We treat undocumented immigrants like they are subhuman. Incidents of racism are in the news everyday.

There are politicians and radio and television commentators who deliberately blur the lines as to what is truth and what are lies. Apparently their goal is to confuse and frustrate. They are poor role models for our children and grandchildren, and it starts with our own chief executive in the White House.

Billions of dollars for a wall should go toward fixing our roads and infrastructure. The wall is a symbol of exclusion and shows a lack of compassion and understanding. We need politicians who have a backbone and can stand for respect and feel all people are important, not just the 1%.

Partisan politics are corrupting our values and our soul and causing countries to question our leadership and our values. Leadership is needed to deal with climate change and immigration reform, along with helping the poor, the homeless and those left out of the system.

Where are you Theodore Roosevelt, Barack Obama and Abraham Lincoln? The politicians have failed to “make American great again.” As the writer Leonard Pitts has stated, “We are a nation rotting from within.” So politicians care about people who have to make a choice between eating and health care? I keep asking myself if there are any adults in the room.

LEON K. FREEBURG

Janesville