Tolls in Wisconsin? Please, not!

Rather, institute a gas tax to launch repairs and improvements to Wisconsin roads and highway infrastructure. Surely, it would be simpler and easier to implement.

Gasoline transportation pollutes and contributes to global warming. It is not something we want or can avoid entirely, but the more costly it is, the more people and businesses will look for ways to lessen the impact.

Tool booths, too, will cost. Once started, their numbers undoubtedly would increase, and the revenue they engender would be accompanied by a nuisance factor. Toll booths take us in the wrong direction.

JOANNE O. ANDERSON

Janesville