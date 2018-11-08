On Election Day, I went on behalf of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to be a poll observer at the First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Three wards vote at this church. Managing the flow requires someone to greet each person in line and direct him or her to the appropriate check-in desk. A table with five workers was busy nearly all day registering new voters and obtaining the appropriate identification and proof of residence. With the exception of an early-afternoon lull and the hour before closing, the space was crowded all day with voters requiring varying degrees of help and direction, from none at all to a-to-z guidance through the process.
Never was there a group of workers less in need of the surveillance and oversight I was there to provide. They were professional and organized times 10. Most had served in their roles for a good many years. To a person, they were patient, knowledgeable and dedicated to making absolutely sure that every eligible person had the opportunity to vote, and every ineligible person either got registered or complete guidance on curing any issue.
Janesville and the state have every reason to be very proud of these poll workers. They deserve your recognition and thanks.
GEORGE VERNON
Monroe
