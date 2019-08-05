The Russian proverb “Trust, but verify” was used ironically by President Reagan after signing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Mikhail Gorbachev. These were wise words then, just as they are today.

Candidate Donald Trump said he’d release his tax statements after he was elected. He hasn’t. Candidate Trump said he’d put his businesses in a blind trust. He hasn’t. Candidate Trump said Mexico would pay for “the wall.” It has not. The pattern is clear and has been demonstrated by Trump frequently.

The process of an impeachment investigation begins in the House of Representatives and concludes with the Senate voting to convict. Currently, the Senate is Republican majority. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to allow a vote on the bills for protections of our elections. McConnell wouldn’t allow an impeachment conviction to get to the Senate floor.

Our nation’s forefathers designed our democracy based on open and fair elections, without interference from foreign countries. It’s been proven Russia has interfered with our elections, while Iran, North Korea and China have made similar attempts.

American citizens deserve to know if any of our elected officials have been involved with election manipulation with assistance from foreign entities. President Trump will continue to block House committees’ investigations of election tampering.

We deserve to know before the 2020 election what has occurred and continues. This will only be accomplished with an official impeachment investigation. Tell your representatives we deserve to know that, in January 2021, our great nation will be inaugurating our duly democratically elected president of the United States.

TIA JOHNSON

Beloit