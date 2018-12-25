I did not know there are more than 300 sanctuary cities in the United States or that there are six sanctuary states, including California, Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont? I would like to propose an idea for these cities and states.
Allow the folks waiting on the southern side of the U.S. border to come to the sanctuary cities and states. The Federal government would pay for the transfer. However, after they arrive, ALL costs for these new residents would be covered by the receiving states/cities.
Or, we could build a wall.
JOHN LUKAN
Janesville
