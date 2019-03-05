Is legal citizenship relevant anymore? My wife went through the long and tedious legal process years ago, and she is very proud for doing so. It's a stirring event to finally get sworn in and makes you feel good to be an American. Legalized immigrants assimilate into our society and know they are legitimate U.S. citizens with an allegiance to America. It's part of the American experience.

Some say illegal immigrants have a right to come here, and it's our Christian duty to help them. That's a myth. Do we tell the 30 million legal U.S. immigrants who waited in line that they wasted their time because illegals now get the same status with no strings attached?

In contrast, amnesty for illegals steals the significance of citizenship. Many don't assimilate or even learn English. Without due process, they have nothing invested so there's no motivation to become American. It's a slap in the face to those struggling to come here legally. It promotes an unhealthy and dangerous parallel society. Look at France and England. They’re a mess!

Our rogue government is forcing this on us. It refuses to enforce federal laws. In the meantime, illegal criminals roam free, killing and raping. This unvetted multiculturalism is draining our economy of billions in resources.

I can't stress enough how relevant and beneficial legal citizenship is--not only to us but to the immigrants. Without a melting-pot mentality, it's an endless illegal degradation of our society.

Thank God for Trump.

KIM OLSON

Janesville