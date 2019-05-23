I disagree with letter writer John Lukan’s view that “global warming is a blip in the climate cycle” (May 6, Page 4A). Yes, there have been huge climatic changes in the past that had nothing to do with humans, but this one is caused by burning fossil fuels. Consider these facts: 1) The fossil fuel industry will lose its profits if we leave coal, oil and gas in the ground. 2) With everything to lose, it has the incentive to mislead the public and the vast wealth to do so, just like the tobacco companies did when their product was proven to be killing millions. 3) The Koch brothers, Exxon and many more are pouring billions into a disinformation campaign to sow doubt about the scientific evidence because they don’t care about our lives, only their profits.

Please consider that the “facts” you hear on TV or the internet may be false, and try reading from sources that believe in the climate crisis. And consider your own experience: the “500-hundred year” floods that are arriving every few years in the Midwest, the year-round wildfire season out west, the 2017 hurricane season of Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate that destroyed much of Puerto Rico and devastated Houston. This is just the beginning of what we will suffer through.

There is no downside to converting to renewable energy, even if you think this is just a blip. Just in case the global climate crisis is true, join us to make the transition now.

PHYLLIS HASBROUCK

Town of Dunn