If you like what you are seeing in Washington, vote for Democrats. Do you like the gross attempt at mob rule, all the while the Democrats and media cheer on? Resist and confront is their message. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has urged supporters, “You push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere” and “absolutely harass them.”
With the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, protesters mobbed senators, and on Thursday alone, nearly 300 were arrested. In the halls of the Senate, physical intimidation resulted in police escorts.
A “feminist” Georgetown University Professor Carol Fair tweeted that white men “deserve miserable deaths…. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine.” Yet the university did not condemn her.
Joel Kaplan, a friend of Judge Kavanaugh and Facebook’s public policy chief, sat near him at the hearing. Anger was so intense that he was told he should not have attended the hearing. CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a town hall meeting to address the hundreds of complaints.
The hearings themselves could have been an episode of "The Jerry Springer Show." Bizarre allegations against Kavanaugh leading a gang that drugged and raped women were read into the record as well as jokes from the judge’s yearbook, implying they had sinister secret meanings.
Incivility has ruled the day, but you can vote to return civility to Washington. Show the Democrats what you think of their antics, and vote Republican. Show your disapproval of Senate Democrats and elect Leah Vukmir to the Senate.
GEORGE LIND
Lake Geneva
