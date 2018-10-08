If you like what you are seeing in Washington, vote for Democrats. Do you like the gross attempt at mob rule, all the while the Democrats and media cheer on? Resist and confront is their message. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has urged supporters, “You push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere” and “absolutely harass them.”

With the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, protesters mobbed senators, and on Thursday alone, nearly 300 were arrested. In the halls of the Senate, physical intimidation resulted in police escorts.

A “feminist” Georgetown University Professor Carol Fair tweeted that white men “deserve miserable deaths…. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine.” Yet the university did not condemn her.

Joel Kaplan, a friend of Judge Kavanaugh and Facebook’s public policy chief, sat near him at the hearing. Anger was so intense that he was told he should not have attended the hearing. CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a town hall meeting to address the hundreds of complaints.

The hearings themselves could have been an episode of "The Jerry Springer Show." Bizarre allegations against Kavanaugh leading a gang that drugged and raped women were read into the record as well as jokes from the judge’s yearbook, implying they had sinister secret meanings.

Incivility has ruled the day, but you can vote to return civility to Washington. Show the Democrats what you think of their antics, and vote Republican. Show your disapproval of Senate Democrats and elect Leah Vukmir to the Senate.

GEORGE LIND

Lake Geneva

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse