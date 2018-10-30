Several weeks ago, there was a small blurb in The Gazette about a $130 million reduction in taxes on everybody that pays an electrical bill in Wisconsin due to President Trump's tax policy. It was underreported in this paper and the media, but you can bet that if it had been a $130 million expenditure, it would have been front-page news. Just another example of underreporting of the president's accomplishments.

Tammy Baldwin voted against this money-saving measure as well as voting to block any other measures that the president wanted to do to advance the country.

If you think we should go back to a sluggish economy, high taxes and high unemployment, vote for Tammy Baldwin.

If you think you are better off today than two years ago and want the country to keep moving ahead for you and your children, vote Leah Vukmir for Senate.

Remember, vote RIGHT for progress, or vote LEFT to get left behind.

BRUCE PIERSON

Janesville

