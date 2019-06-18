In response to Roy Anderson's letter Saturday regarding his opinion on the sanctity of life and the death penalty, I agree with Roy that if a person is anti-abortion, they must be anti-death penalty. It is a contradiction to be pro-fetal life and also be pro-death penalty? If killing one of God's children is murder, wouldn't agreeing with the death penalty make you also complicit in organizing a murder?

I disagree that his religious beliefs should color our laws. The Constitution demands separation of church and state. I am pro-choice, pro-women's health and don't believe a woman should have to carry a rapist's baby or the baby of her relative if conceived from incest. I also think vicious humans should be sentenced to death if they are truly guilty of heinous crimes.

You can't have it both ways, though, Roy. You can't force a woman to have a child and justify forcing society to kill an inmate. I'll add, if you are anti-abortion, you should be anti-war, pro-immigration, pro-families survival and pro-improving-human-living-conditions globally.

Living, breathing humans should have the same respect and attention that you give to the potential life form that is a zygote with no brain function.

KAREN POLISKI 

Stoughton

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
1