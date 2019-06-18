In response to Roy Anderson's letter Saturday regarding his opinion on the sanctity of life and the death penalty, I agree with Roy that if a person is anti-abortion, they must be anti-death penalty. It is a contradiction to be pro-fetal life and also be pro-death penalty? If killing one of God's children is murder, wouldn't agreeing with the death penalty make you also complicit in organizing a murder?

I disagree that his religious beliefs should color our laws. The Constitution demands separation of church and state. I am pro-choice, pro-women's health and don't believe a woman should have to carry a rapist's baby or the baby of her relative if conceived from incest. I also think vicious humans should be sentenced to death if they are truly guilty of heinous crimes.

You can't have it both ways, though, Roy. You can't force a woman to have a child and justify forcing society to kill an inmate. I'll add, if you are anti-abortion, you should be anti-war, pro-immigration, pro-families survival and pro-improving-human-living-conditions globally.

Living, breathing humans should have the same respect and attention that you give to the potential life form that is a zygote with no brain function.

KAREN POLISKI

Stoughton