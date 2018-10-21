Make no doubt about it: Democracy in the United States is in major free fall. Our Constitution has three amendments guaranteeing the citizens the right to vote. The Republicans have been doing everything in their power to prevent anyone who might not vote Republican to be unable to vote.
If you say you love this country and believe in the Constitution and stand for the national anthem but see nothing wrong with a party working so hard to prevent others from voting, then you are a hypocrite. You cannot love this country and idly sit back and let this happen.
My ancestors fought and many died for this country. I am ashamed that this is happening today. This is not honoring their sacrifices.
And, before any Republican should point out that the Democrats did the same in the past, I will agree that that was disgusting. However, claiming it is OK today because it was done in the past is ridiculous. Are we going to repeat the selling of slaves and breeding people like cattle? Are we going to repeat the rule of sterilizing women we don’t think should reproduce? Are we going to start lynching people on the town square? Or are we going to move forward and stand for something right and say no party can do this horrible thing?
MARTHA HAY
Genoa City
