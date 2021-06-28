Attorney General Merrick Garland's Justice Department found that former Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department secretly investigated various reporter’s sources, especially those unfriendly to the Trump administration, including Democratic members of Congress.
If you believe in democracy, how do you view this behavior? What happens to those names when discovered? Do they disappear forever or fall out of fourth-story windows like in Putin’s Russia?
If we don’t clean this up in a most complete and aggressive manner, we’ll be there soon.
Do you believe a free press is essential to a democracy? Without it, transparency in government is a thing of the past. And without transparency in government, democracy can’t exist.
It might look like a bunch of nonsense to the casual observer of politics, but we are on the path to the end of democracy when we have groups like the Cyber Ninjas doing election audits behind closed doors as they are in Arizona.
How much democracy are you willing to give up? I love our country. I love its democracy. Please don’t let it die. Please get involved.
GEORGE WEN
Delavan