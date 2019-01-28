Once again, politics provides rich food for thought. I’m fascinated that border walls for Democrats are now “immoral.” This was not so for presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, but perhaps they did not fully understand the issue at that time. However, since border walls are now evil, I suggest we start to remove them. I suggest the first to be removed should be all walls between California and Mexico.
JOHN LUKAN
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse