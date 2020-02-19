In Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, the words “climate change” never parsed his lips. No surprise. The reality star in the Oval Office has dismissed the reality of climate change as a hoax, saying he doesn’t believe it even as he builds a half-mile sea wall next to his Scottish golf course to protect his property not from illegal aliens but from the rising, angry North Sea due to--you guessed it--climate change.
But in his speech, he threw a bone to environmentalists when he proposed planting a trillion trees. He says he wants the cleanest air and the cleanest water, even as he systematically guts any and all environmental regulations aimed at protecting our ecosystem. We would need to plant trees on an area twice the size of Texas, wait 40 years and hope they survive forest fires to compensate for the emissions we released in 2019.
Yes, we should plant a trillion trees, but that’s not nearly enough. We need to rapidly reduce our emissions to have any chance of a stable climate. Yet too many of our elected officials are willfully blind to that reality. We need a deep transformation of our relationship with the natural world.
But not to worry. Trump is reading a book about the environment. The name of the book is “Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero,” written by a consultant who worked for him. So the self- proclaimed “stable genius” is reading a book about the “self-proclaimed environmentalist.” Really? Really. Nobody can make this stuff up.
LOREN JOHNSON
Elkhorn