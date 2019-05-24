Kudos and thanks to Blackhawk Community Credit Union for distributing bricks from the General Motors demolition site. The Gazette reported that it was a well-planned, well-executed event.

I was not able to be at the event, so I have no GM bricks. I would like to have GM bricks, but I have not been able to get any. Perhaps that felling may be called "brick envy."

Might the demolition company be persuaded to give bricks to any nonprofit organization in Janesville which asks for them? Volunteers could then prepare them and offer them to anyone in return for a donation to that charity. I would much prefer to do that than to take my chances at waiting in a long line for free bricks. It would be a wonderful fundraising opportunity.

WILL EVERTS

Janesville