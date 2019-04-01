In his book "Shortest Way Home," Pete Buttigieg outlines how ICE oversteps its mandate. In February 2017, Roberto Beristain went to the ICE office to renew his work permit as he had done for years. He had come to the U. S. 20 years earlier without a visa. Roberto had worked as a cook at a small town restaurant; working hard enough to eventually own it. He and his wife were raising three children. His restaurant employed nearly 20 employees. He had a work permit, a drivers license, paid taxes and for years had been renewing his work permit at the ICE office. His wife and children were citizens and Roberto had tried for years to become a citizen. His paperwork showed that on a family vacation years earlier to Niagara Falls he had been detained at the Canadian border, and consequently his citizenship application had been compromised.

Other than immigrating without permission, he had been completely law abiding, without even a traffic ticket. On that February ICE visit, he was arrested. Family, employees and community members testified to Roberto’s upstanding character, but he was deported to Juarez, Mexico, and the family lost their father and the restaurant

The president told us ICE would go after criminals, not members of the community in good standing. Other than immigrating 20 years ago without permission, why should a federal agency rip away this man from his business, wife, children and friends?

Is this what we have become?

JERRY HANSON

Elkhorn