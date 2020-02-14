Over 20 years ago, I made a mistake in a heated moment with my family while discussing a sensitive family matter. I have long since apologized and made full amends for my conduct. I do not believe this episode in my past has any bearing on my ability to dutifully represent the residents of Janesville and bring much-needed representation to areas long underserved by the current city council. I only wish the best for Janesville, and to ensure the attention remains on the important issues and not on me or on selling newspapers, I hereby resign my candidacy. My only hope is that the council starts taking the south side of Janesville and our issues more seriously.
WILLIAM BEIL
Janesville