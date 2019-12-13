I take it as a vile personal insult that Donald Trump brands Democrats as “the America-hating left.” I am a lifelong Democrat and proud of it. I love my country, as has my family for 400 years. My direct ancestor, Stephen Hopkins, came over on the Mayflower. Ancestors Capt. Caleb Cone and Ozias Cone served their country as a captain of the Colonial troops and as a Revolutionary War veteran, respectively. Ozias Cone fought at Germantown, Monmouth and Stony Point.

My McKee ancestors fought and died for this country. Col. William McKee served in the Revolutionary War at the Battle of Point Pleasant. His son, Samuel, was a congressman from Kentucky.

Col. William Robertson McKee was killed at the Battle of Buena Vista of the Mexican-American War, defending his position against the forces of Santa Anna. Hugh Wilson McKee was killed while leading his soldiers over a wall of a fort on Ganghwa Island during the U.S.-Korea Campaign. George McKee served in the Union Army during the Civil War.

My grandfather served in the Navy during World War I, and my father served stateside in a military hospital during World War II.

I am fiercely proud of my ancestors who came to America as a Pilgrim, fought against the tyranny of the British monarchy, fought to preserve the nation during the Civil War and served their country in two World Wars. They didn’t shirk serving their country with “bone spurs.”

Yes, I’m a Democrat, one who loves this country!

ELIZABETH MARTINIAK

Janesville