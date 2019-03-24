I am most comfortable in expressing my support of and confidence in Tom Westrick, Jerry Schuetz and Tim Schigur. I have worked closely with them on a variety of projects and initiatives spanning the past dozen years. In all of these experiences, these three have been nothing but engaged, passionate and men of character.

Several years ago we worked together to create and open the critically needed Milton Area Youth Center. All three were significant supporters and agreed to serve as board members. The tag line of the MAYC, "Building Lives--Building Community," is exactly what I saw these men doing day after day and in the following years when I had the privilege of working with them while I served on the Milton School Board.

If I were tasked with assembling a team of individuals to work on a project, all three would be on my short list. I hold these men in high esteem. I am proud to be associated with them. I love and believe in Milton, but I am saddened and embarrassed by the manner in which these men and their families have been maligned and treated by this community. For this treatment, Tom, Jerry and Tim, I apologize.

JON CRUZAN

Milton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse