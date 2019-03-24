I am most comfortable in expressing my support of and confidence in Tom Westrick, Jerry Schuetz and Tim Schigur. I have worked closely with them on a variety of projects and initiatives spanning the past dozen years. In all of these experiences, these three have been nothing but engaged, passionate and men of character.

Several years ago we worked together to create and open the critically needed Milton Area Youth Center. All three were significant supporters and agreed to serve as board members. The tag line of the MAYC, "Building Lives--Building Community," is exactly what I saw these men doing day after day and in the following years when I had the privilege of working with them while I served on the Milton School Board.

If I were tasked with assembling a team of individuals to work on a project, all three would be on my short list. I hold these men in high esteem. I am proud to be associated with them. I love and believe in Milton, but I am saddened and embarrassed by the manner in which these men and their families have been maligned and treated by this community. For this treatment, Tom, Jerry and Tim, I apologize.

JON CRUZAN

Milton