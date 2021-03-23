I am usually not someone who closely follows local races. However, given the past year, I believe it is more important now than ever that we participate.
Maybe running for office is not your thing, but we still need to do our due diligence and pay attention to those who are running.
I listened to the candidate forum put on by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce. I am glad that each candidate conveyed a positive outlook for the district. I felt all candidates demonstrated their desire for our district’s success. However, I was not impressed with the sidestepping and half-answers by some.
One candidate I hope to see win and serve on our school board is Leslie Hubert. Her answers were solid. For someone who has not yet served on our school board, I think she is well-rounded in her experiences and skills and would be a fantastic addition to our school board.
I particularly liked her response to the question regarding supporting the board’s decision even when the member votes against the motion. She highlighted the importance of being a “servant leader” and emphasized that while board members might not always agree, they are all there to reach the same goals.
We need school board members who emulate the “servant leader” mentality—not just with their words but with actions. That is why I am voting for Leslie Hubert for the Milton School Board.
I want my children’s schools to have leaders like Leslie at the helm.
MICHELE SCHERDIN
Janesville