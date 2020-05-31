I would like to compare two different perspectives on the coronavirus pandemic. Those who believe the Bible have a very different perspective than those with an evolutionary worldview. We all have one thing in common though: we all hate death.
In an evolutionary worldview, death is natural. Evolution supposedly made us, but it can't keep us alive. In fact, the misused concept of survival of the fittest makes death the hero of evolutionary advancement. Therefore, evolutionists have no legitimate reason to hate death, but they do.
In the biblical worldview, death is not natural; it is an intrusion into God's good creation. Life is not an accident but a gracious gift from the eternal God. So why is there death? God consistently tells us that our sin against Him is the cause of death (Genesis 2:16,17, Romans 6:23). The Christian can say without hypocrisy that death is the enemy (First Corinthians 15:26).
God uses events like this pandemic to get our attention (Luke 13:1-5). The virus has forces many to consider their own mortality.
The good news is that Jesus has conquered death! He died to pay the penalty for our sin, and He rose from the dead to give us eternal life. All who repent of their sin and trust in Jesus will be resurrected to eternal life with Him (John 11:25, 26).
Please protect yourself from the virus the best you can, but know that only Jesus can give you eternal life.
DAVE CURTIS
Milton