What is cybersecurity? Cybersecurity is the application of technologies, processes and controls to protect systems, networks, programs, devices and data from cyberattacks. Organizations are attacked to disrupt the flow of the supply chain. One of the most common points where organizations are attacked today is through suppliers. Most supply chain cyberattacks are not noticed immediately and can take weeks or even months to be discovered. Cybersecurity consists mostly of defensive methods to detect and deter potential intruders. Organizations need to to address cybersecurity before it is too late.
Why organizations should be prioritizing cybersecurity: As I previously stated, most cyberattacks can take weeks or months to detect, making it that much more important that you protect your computer systems before it is too late. Data that your organization collected might be stolen and will give your organization a bad reputation. Your supply lines might be affected, causing massive delays in products or projects. Finally, competitors can use stolen data against your company, putting you at a disadvantage.
How an organization can improve its cybersecurity: The first and most important thing that you can do is train your employees. You need to teach them how to identify red flags. Another thing that you can do is implement stronger passwords and multifactor authentication. Finally, organizations can utilize the blockchain to help ensure cybersecurity. The blockchain makes sure only people qualified can access the data.